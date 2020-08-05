Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, WBT, CIEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 453,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 32,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) saw options trading volume of 7,682 contracts, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) options are showing a volume of 9,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 6,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,400 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

