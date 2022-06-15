Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, AMLX, PCG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 222,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 20,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) options are showing a volume of 6,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 84,836 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 26,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
