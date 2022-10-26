Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, HP, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 2,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 247,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) saw options trading volume of 4,739 contracts, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of HP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of HP. Below is a chart showing HP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 22,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

