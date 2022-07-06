Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALLY, GM, CANO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 25,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 89,310 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 16,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) options are showing a volume of 23,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CANO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,600 underlying shares of CANO. Below is a chart showing CANO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, GM options, or CANO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.