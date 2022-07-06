Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALLY, GM, CANO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 25,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 89,310 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 16,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) options are showing a volume of 23,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CANO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,600 underlying shares of CANO. Below is a chart showing CANO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

