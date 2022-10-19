Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALK, LPI, HASI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total volume of 7,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 741,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 4,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 415,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 5,012 contracts, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
