Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, HELE, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 424,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,063 contracts, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 33,985 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 22,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, HELE options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.