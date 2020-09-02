Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, GM, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 3,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 59,626 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 15,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,010 contracts, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares or approximately 43% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, GM options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.