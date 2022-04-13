Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, CVS, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 3,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 693,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 26,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 9,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 57,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, CVS options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

