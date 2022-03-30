Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALDX, KNX, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALDX), where a total of 10,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.2% of ALDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of ALDX. Below is a chart showing ALDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 15,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALDX options, KNX options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.