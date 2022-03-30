Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALDX, KNX, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALDX), where a total of 10,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.2% of ALDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of ALDX. Below is a chart showing ALDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 15,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALDX options, KNX options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.