Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AL, HZNP, OSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), where a total of 7,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 725,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.8% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 845,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,300 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 17,003 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) saw options trading volume of 7,613 contracts, representing approximately 761,300 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

AL HZNP OSK

