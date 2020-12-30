Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, EIX, MXL

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 614,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 6,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 663,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) options are showing a volume of 2,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 215,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

