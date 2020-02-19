Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, EIDX, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 7,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 737,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EIDX) options are showing a volume of 652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of EIDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of EIDX. Below is a chart showing EIDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 25,195 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

