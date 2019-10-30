Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AJRD, MUSA, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total volume of 2,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) options are showing a volume of 1,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 5,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 551,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AJRD options, MUSA options, or TTWO options

