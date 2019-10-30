Markets
AJRD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AJRD, MUSA, TTWO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total volume of 2,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) options are showing a volume of 1,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 5,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 551,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AJRD options, MUSA options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJRD MUSA TTWO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular