Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, ARNC, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 153,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 40,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) saw options trading volume of 8,502 contracts, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,600 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 7,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
