Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADT, LPI, COUP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), where a total volume of 14,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.4% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 5,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 6,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADT options, LPI options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

ADT LPI COUP

    Most Popular