Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, UVE, FL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 8,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 811,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 2,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) options are showing a volume of 933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.87 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 12,887 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

