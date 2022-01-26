Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADP, GM, COP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), where a total of 7,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 90,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 18,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 32,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,300 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

