Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADI, MMM, ALXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 11,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) saw options trading volume of 8,856 contracts, representing approximately 885,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, MMM options, or ALXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

