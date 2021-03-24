Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, INTC, GS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 41,397 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 324,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 23,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 24,368 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

