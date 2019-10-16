Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACN, DE, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 8,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 892,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,277 contracts, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 192,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 14,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, DE options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

