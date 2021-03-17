Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACM, EXPE, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AECOM (Symbol: ACM), where a total of 3,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 392,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 14,992 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 16,766 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

