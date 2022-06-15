Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACAD, VST, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total of 34,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 209% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 4,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,400 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 73,014 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 33,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 3,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACAD options, VST options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
