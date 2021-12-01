Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABUS, AMZN, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS), where a total of 152,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1068.4% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 38,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 259,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 718.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3600 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 19,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 55,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 396.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2950 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 5,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2950 strike highlighted in orange:

