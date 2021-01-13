Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABT, AAXN, HLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total volume of 36,405 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) options are showing a volume of 5,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 18,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, AAXN options, or HLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.