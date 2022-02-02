Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABBV, ORCL, QRVO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 39,971 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 46,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 16,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,591 contracts, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares or approximately 41% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, ORCL options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
