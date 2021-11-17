Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABBV, NVAX, ADBE

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 44,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 11,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 48,489 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 13,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

