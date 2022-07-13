Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABBV, C, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 32,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 108,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 18,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 42,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, C options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

