Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ULTA, EGAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 992,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 48,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And eGain Corp (Symbol: EGAN) saw options trading volume of 1,743 contracts, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares or approximately 102% of EGAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of EGAN. Below is a chart showing EGAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

