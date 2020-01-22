Markets
AAPL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ILMN, FB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 432,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 39,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 12,387 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 143,677 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 30,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, ILMN options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL ILMN FB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular