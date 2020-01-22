Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ILMN, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 432,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 39,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 12,387 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 143,677 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 30,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

