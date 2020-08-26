Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, CHTR, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 637,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 45,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

