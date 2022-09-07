Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, GKOS, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 114,915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 13,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, GKOS options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.