Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, GKOS, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 114,915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 13,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, GKOS options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.