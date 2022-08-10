Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, MAXR, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 38,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) options are showing a volume of 2,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 15,189 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

