Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, FCX, EVBG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 28,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 74,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) saw options trading volume of 3,256 contracts, representing approximately 325,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of EVBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of EVBG. Below is a chart showing EVBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, FCX options, or EVBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
