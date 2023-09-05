Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, ZM, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 64,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 434.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 90,429 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 236% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 28,211 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 205.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ZM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PMCT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MPO
XBI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.