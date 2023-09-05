News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, ZM, LULU

September 05, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

September 05, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 64,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 434.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 90,429 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 236% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 28,211 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 205.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ZM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

