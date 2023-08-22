Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZION, TTEK, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total volume of 14,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) saw options trading volume of 1,641 contracts, representing approximately 164,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of TTEK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of TTEK. Below is a chart showing TTEK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 69,133 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 11,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
