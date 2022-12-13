Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XRX, PAR, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total volume of 5,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 577,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) options are showing a volume of 1,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 21,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XRX options, PAR options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding HTBI
HAL Split History
WPO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.