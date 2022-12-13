Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XRX, PAR, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total volume of 5,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 577,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) options are showing a volume of 1,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 21,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

