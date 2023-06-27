Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XPOF, NFLX, SGEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF), where a total volume of 13,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189.2% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 114,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 8,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 17,100 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 143.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
