Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XPO, ADBE, PLNT

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 54,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 17,156 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
