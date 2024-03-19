Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XPO, ADBE, PLNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO), where a total volume of 15,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 4,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 54,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 17,156 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XPO options, ADBE options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

