Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, TXN, LSXMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 66,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 4,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 22,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 4,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, TXN options, or LSXMK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: XOM Technical Analysis
Institutional Holders of AMND
Dominion Energy market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.