Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, TXN, LSXMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 66,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 4,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 22,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 4,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

