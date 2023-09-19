Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: X, GPI, ABG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 75,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.2% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
