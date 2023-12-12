Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, SEDG, NXPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 32,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 14,800 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 10,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

