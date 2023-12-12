Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, SEDG, NXPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 32,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 14,800 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 10,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, SEDG options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Shares To Watch
SPIP Options Chain
PRME YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.