Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WWE, TGT, RVNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total of 41,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 522.2% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 799,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 140,650 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 474.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 10,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 56,803 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 470.2% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WWE options, TGT options, or RVNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
