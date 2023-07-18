Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, HSY, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 58,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 26,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 11,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 18,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, HSY options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Commercial Metals Historical PE Ratio
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DBP
BLFY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.