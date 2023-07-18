Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, HSY, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 58,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 26,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 11,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 18,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, HSY options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.