Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WM, DXC, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 21,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 13,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,400 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 21,177 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
