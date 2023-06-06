Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WIRE, LRCX, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), where a total volume of 2,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 200,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 12,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $635 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 11,479 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

