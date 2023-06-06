Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WIRE, LRCX, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), where a total volume of 2,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 200,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 12,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $635 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 11,479 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WIRE options, LRCX options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding JPGE
TCF Stock Predictions
Funds Holding RLD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.