Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WING, APLD, PZZA

April 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 3,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 348,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 16,732 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,200 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 5,039 contracts, representing approximately 503,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WING options, APLD options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

