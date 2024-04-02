Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WING, APLD, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 3,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 348,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 16,732 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,200 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 5,039 contracts, representing approximately 503,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, APLD options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

