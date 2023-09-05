Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, WBA, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 1,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 279,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 57,217 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 11,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

