News & Insights

Markets
WGO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, WBA, BYND

September 05, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 1,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 279,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 57,217 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 11,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, WBA options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low Beta Stocks
 JNJ Dividend Growth Rate
 Institutional Holders of CLSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGO
WBA
BYND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.