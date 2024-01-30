Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, VRTX, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 79,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 11,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 5,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 50,517 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
