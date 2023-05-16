Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, INTC, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 16,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 164,863 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 40,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 10,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
