Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBD, NTAP, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 273,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.5% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 120,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 10,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 41,739 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, NTAP options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TXMD market cap history
LINC Videos
Funds Holding TMK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.