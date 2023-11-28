Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBD, NTAP, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 273,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.5% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 120,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 10,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 41,739 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, NTAP options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

